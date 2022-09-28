Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Paris Fashion Week

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old enjoyed a stylish mother-daughter date night this week.

The actress, 44, and daughter Ramona made a rare appearance together at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, where the pair sat front row for the special event.

Gyllenhaal and Ramona, whom the Oscar nominee shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, both dressed chic for the show, sporting Christian Dior pieces and accessories.

The Lost Daughter director wore a black lace dress and a pair of oversized black sunglasses while her daughter opted for a gray plaid dress, black and white loafers and a small navy purse.

Along with Ramona, the actress also shares daughter Gloria Ray, 10, with the Dopesick actor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Craig Barritt/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See

Last November, Ramona made another rare appearance at the Gotham Awards in New York City where Gyllenhaal took home several trophies.

Ramona, who wore a black silk and lace dress, sat in between her parents and posed for a sweet photo with her mother, who wore a gold sequined dress.

The actress later shared that her mother Naomi Foner and brother Jake babysat her daughter Gloria the night of the awards.

"My little one is at home with my mom and brother and they're making pasta and eating cake because it's too late for her to be out," the filmmaker told PEOPLE.

Asked whether Gyllenhaal hopes that Ramona follows in her directorial footsteps, the mom of two joked, "I think she's going to be a supreme court justice."

"I'm kidding — but she's an incredible student," she added.