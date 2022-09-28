Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Paris Fashion Week

The actress and her 15-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 01:14 PM
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old enjoyed a stylish mother-daughter date night this week.

The actress, 44, and daughter Ramona made a rare appearance together at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, where the pair sat front row for the special event.

Gyllenhaal and Ramona, whom the Oscar nominee shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, both dressed chic for the show, sporting Christian Dior pieces and accessories.

The Lost Daughter director wore a black lace dress and a pair of oversized black sunglasses while her daughter opted for a gray plaid dress, black and white loafers and a small navy purse.

Along with Ramona, the actress also shares daughter Gloria Ray, 10, with the Dopesick actor.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ramona Sarsgaard
Craig Barritt/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See

Last November, Ramona made another rare appearance at the Gotham Awards in New York City where Gyllenhaal took home several trophies.

Ramona, who wore a black silk and lace dress, sat in between her parents and posed for a sweet photo with her mother, who wore a gold sequined dress.

The actress later shared that her mother Naomi Foner and brother Jake babysat her daughter Gloria the night of the awards.

"My little one is at home with my mom and brother and they're making pasta and eating cake because it's too late for her to be out," the filmmaker told PEOPLE.

Asked whether Gyllenhaal hopes that Ramona follows in her directorial footsteps, the mom of two joked, "I think she's going to be a supreme court justice."

"I'm kidding — but she's an incredible student," she added.

