Maggie Gyllenhaal Says Latest Film Role Was Bittersweet

When the blockbuster The Dark Knight lured Maggie Gyllenhaal away from her maternity leave with daughter Ramona , 2, the 30-year-old actress says it didn’t feel like much of a sacrifice . "I had a 3-month-old when they first came to me about [the film], she was seven months when we started shooting and 14 months when we wrapped," Maggie explained during a Friday appearance on The View. "It didn’t really feel like I was split [between work and family] because I had tons of time off."

The scenario was quite different with her latest role in the indie film Crazy Heart, however. "This was the first time it was very complicated, because I felt like I needed to work," Maggie says. "But at the same time, I could feel it being very difficult for my daughter." Ramona — now of an age to verbalize her displeasure! — didn’t always make it easy on her mom during the recent film shoot. "She would say to me like 10 times in an hour, ‘Mommy go to work, Mommy got in the car, Mommy go, Mommy work,’" Maggie says.