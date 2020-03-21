Lost Alum Maggie Grace Expecting First Child with Husband Brent Bushnell: 'We've Been Blessed'

Maggie Grace is going to be a mom!

The former Lost actress and her husband Brent Bushnell are expecting their first child this summer, Grace announced on Instagram Friday.

“In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important,” the Fear the Walking Dead star, 36, wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

“Our first little one will be joining us this summer. 🍼Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. 💗” she added.

The actress added several hashtags, including “isolating but I have company!” seemingly referring to the call for Americans to practice social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Grace and Bushnell tied the knot in May 2017 during an intimate, outdoor ceremony with close family and friends in Ojai, California.

Shortly after the wedding, Grace posted a photo of herself and her new husband being showered with flower petals during the celebration.

“The past year and a half together has been so beautiful, we didn’t know our joy could increase!” she captioned the Instagram post. “It’s impossible to sum up how humbled, grateful and joyful we both feel to share this time with family and friends. Thank you all so much for your well wishes!”

PEOPLE reported Grace’s engagement to Bushnell, the founder of an engineering entertainment company called Two Bit Circus, the previous February.

At the time, Grace shared a loving picture to her Instagram page of the couple in a canoe, writing alongside the photo, “The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman).”

The Taken actress was previously engaged to director Matthew Cooke in February 2015, announcing their separation one year later.