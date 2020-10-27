Lost Alum Maggie Grace and Husband Brent Bushnell Welcome a Son: '2020 Is a Wild Time'

Maggie Grace also used her platform to encourage voting in the 2020 presidential election, showing her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Maggie Grace is a mom!

The former Lost actress, 37, has given birth to her first child, a son, with husband Brent Bushnell, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The BEST mornings! ☕️👶🏻🌞," Grace captioned a sweet photo of herself leaning in close to her baby boy. "The shift to parenthood has been the most profound and beautiful experience of my life."

"2020 is a wild time to have a baby. We long to offer him a better, more compassionate world, and we want to equip him to make it better," she continued. "Let's elect leaders our kids can look up to. Please vote. 🤍"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grace and Bushnell tied the knot in May 2017 during an intimate, outdoor ceremony with close family and friends in Ojai, California.

Shortly after the wedding, the Taken 3 actress posted a photo of herself and her new husband being showered with flower petals during the celebration.

"The past year and a half together has been so beautiful, we didn't know our joy could increase!" she captioned the Instagram post. "It's impossible to sum up how humbled, grateful and joyful we both feel to share this time with family and friends. Thank you all so much for your well wishes!"

PEOPLE reported Grace's engagement to Bushnell, the founder of an engineering entertainment company called Two Bit Circus, the previous February. At the time, she shared a loving picture to her Instagram of the couple in a canoe, writing alongside it, "The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman)."

RELATED VIDEO: Taken 3's Maggie Grace Says Liam Neeson Would Thrive on Lost's Island

Grace announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March, sharing a photo of herself taken from above in which she was shown cradling her baby bump.

"In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important," the Fear the Walking Dead star wrote alongside the snapshot.

"Our first little one will be joining us this summer. 🍼Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. 💗" Grace added.