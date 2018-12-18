Following their daughter Laura Denise‘s Aug. 20 birth, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are putting their thoughts for her down on paper.

In a sneak peek from Tuesday night’s season finale of Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?, the new parents can’t help but get a little emotional while lounging in bed with their daughter as they write her letters from the heart.

“I lived with a father who had to live with being my father but wasn’t really somebody who I’d consider to be a great father figure, so it’s really important to focus on my relationship with my daughter and the man I gotta be to make sure that she’s fine,” said Pierre about the experience.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre with daughter Laura Courtesy Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

The couple then read their respective letters to Laura (whom Jackson refers to as “Lulu” and Pierre calls “Lala”) out loud to each other.

“You came a whole month early, so I know you’re going to be a leader,” read Jackson’s letter, in part. “You have parents that will protect you and support you. There’s so much I can say, but I’ll keep it simple because I’d rather show you in life.”

Read Pierre, getting visibly teary-eyed as his wife and daughter looked on, “You mean the world to me, and I hope to spend the rest of my life showing you that.”

For the new dad, the letter-writing activity went beyond even connecting with baby Laura — it was an exercise that was meant to strengthen his bond with his wife.

“Writing this letter is awesome,” Pierre said. “Hopefully there’s more moments like this where we can build on our relationship because the more shared experiences like this, the more positive ones, the more happy ones … it’ll be really hard to let go.”

The Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After? (produced by Kinetic Content) season finale airs at 10 p.m. EST Tuesday on Lifetime.