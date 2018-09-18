Welcome to the world, Isabella Myra Wise!

Married At First Sight alum Sam Role and fiancé Chris Wise are “so excited” to announce the arrival of their new little girl, the new mom tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“She was born on Friday, Sept. 7, at 6:58 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz., and measured at 18½ inches long,” Role says, sharing two photos of baby Isabella’s first hours in the hospital and a sweet snapshot from her newborn session.

“It’s been a long few days, but we are finally home with our sweet girl,” she continues. “She is healthy and very happy! And we are the luckiest to have her as ours.”

The consultant and her fiancé Wise announced her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in March, while well into her second trimester.

“I was very excited to find out I was pregnant. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible since I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was younger,” said Role, 33.

The former reality star took “six pregnancy tests and then two more a few days after” to confirm the happy news, which was “the most amazing dream come true,” she told PEOPLE.

“Just being able to have this experience and create something so amazing with the man I love is all I ever wanted,” said Role about her growing family. “We are both so overjoyed and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Chris Wise and Sam Role Courtesy Sam Role

Role, who has stayed friendly with her ex-husband Neil Bowlus since they split on season three of Lifetime’s hit show, got engaged at the start of 2018, posting a photo to her Instagram account of her ogling her new engagement ring.

“I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday,” she wrote of Wise, 31. “Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED! #ISaidYes❤️#SoonToBeMrsWise #2018Engagement💍💏🍾🥂.”

The latest season of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.