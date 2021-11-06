MAFS's Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd Welcome First Baby — a Boy!

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd announced in July that they were expecting their first baby together

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are officially parents!

The Married at First Sight season 10 stars welcomed their first child together, a son, on Nov. 3, the couple confirms to PEOPLE. Westin Paul Hurd arrived weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're ALL doing great and are healthy just very tired," the couple tells PEOPLE. "Thrilled to finally meet him and excited to bring him home."

The couple first exclusively announced to PEOPLE in July that they were expecting their first baby together. In October, the pair revealed that they would be having a baby boy.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd baby Credit: courtesy Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

"We are very excited that the newest addition to the Hurd fam is going to be a baby boy. Neither of us had a huge preference but now that we know it's a boy (we both guessed it would be) we can't wait to meet the little man," the couple said. "Austin is excited to pass on his passion for baseball and all things sports! And I'm excited to be a mommy!"

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

When first announcing their baby news, Studer told PEOPLE she and Hurd were "super excited about this new adventure of parenthood."

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd baby Credit: courtesy Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

"We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reflecting on their whirlwind marriage and purchasing their first house together, Studer wrote in March, "It's crazy to think that only a year and a half ago we met and married as strangers, moved to two apartments, got a dog, Austin changed his job, I moved up in my career, and now we're homeowners!"

jess hurd jess hurd

Left: Credit: Jennifer Snyderman/Kinetic Content Right: Credit: Jennifer Snyderman/Kinetic Content

"A lot has changed in a short amount of time," she added at the time, "can't wait for what another year will bring!"