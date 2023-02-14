'MAFS' ' Cortney Hendrix Feels 'Really Lucky' as She Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Cortney Hendrix's family is growing once again!

The Married at First Sight star, 34, is expecting her second baby with husband Sherm, 31, the couple reveals to PEOPLE exclusively. The newest addition to the family will join the couple's son Dale, 16 months.

"This pregnancy has been the complete opposite of my first one," Hendrix tells PEOPLE.

"It was unexpected and shocking from the beginning," the former reality star admits. "I became pregnant while exclusively breastfeeding my 10½-month-old when I finally felt the closest 'back to me' since getting pregnant with Dale."

While baby No. 2 — another little boy — was a surprise for the couple, Hendrix says she "always knew I wanted to be a mother."

"I'm just really lucky. I'm lucky to be Dale's mommy. I'm lucky to be growing another baby. I'm lucky that God's plan is bigger than mine because I'll be honest — I had a different plan than getting pregnant at 10½ months postpartum."

"I was scared. I was tired. I am tired. There are many days where I panic at the thought of two, and many days I am thrilled because the children will be so close in age," Hendrix candidly shares.

Sherm also shares in his wife's excitement while admitting to being humbled by the parenting experience so far.

"Everyone tells you everything is going to change when you have a baby, but there is nothing quite like that experience. Our priorities have changed significantly, and there are never enough hours in a day," Sherm shares, noting, "It's difficult to describe how challenging caring for another human can be at times and how simultaneously rewarding it is."

Cortney Hendrix/Instagram

Added the soon-to-be father of two, "It's been so much fun to see Dale's personality come out and to watch him play and learn. I thank God every day for the blessing of these children and his guidance as we navigate these new experiences."

"I'm looking forward to spending time as a family and watching these boys grow together," he concludes.

As Hendrix prepares for the newest shift in her family, she's leaning on their faith to help them all through the transition.

"I do wonder if I will be enough if I can do it. I had other plans, but so did God, and I've just put my faith in Him. I know this is a wonderful blessing, and this child will complete our family," she shares. "We are excited for Dale to have a BFF, as they will be 19 months apart! This child is loved, and this child is wanted."

"I didn't know how challenging being a parent truly is- it's winning the lottery while also taking punches to the gut some days. Each stage has its wonderful parts, and each stage has its challenges," adds Hendrix. "We are all doing our best, and mamas, your best is enough!!"