'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales met and married during the 12th season of the reality series, in Atlanta

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 03:03 PM
Briana Myles and Vincent Morales baby
Photo: Courtesy of Briana Myles and Vincent Morales

Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their bundle of joy!

The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Our little love is finally here! After a long-awaited almost 10 months, Aury Bella Morales graced us with her presence on 1/3/23 and we couldn't be more elated," the pair tells PEOPLE in a statement. "She's even more beautiful than we could've ever imagined."

In August, the couple shared photos from their "gender reveal" party exclusively with PEOPLE, revealing they were expecting a baby girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

'Married At First Sight' Stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Reveal Sex of First Baby
@Melbelderjr

Myles and Morales were elated in the photos, which showed them setting off cannons to reveal pink smoke and confetti.

"A sweet Baby Girl!!! We're so excited and blessed," Myles told PEOPLE at the time. "I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!"

The soon-to-be mom looked forward to starting a new chapter and building their family together.

"I'm still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I'm thrilled to take on this new role!" she said. "I believe we'll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system."

Morales shared that he has "never [been] 'Team boy or girl' " throughout the pregnancy, noting, "All I want is a healthy baby."

A rep for the couple first confirmed the exciting news of their pregnancy to PEOPLE in July.

"I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Myles told PEOPLE at the time. "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

Myles said she also "can't wait" to see her husband take on the role of being a dad.

"I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!" she added.

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Related Articles
Nicole Williams English baby
Nicole Williams English and Husband Larry English Welcome First Baby: 'Over the Moon in Love'
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on 13th Birthday: 'Feels Like Such a Milestone'
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday: 'Such a Milestone'
Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CninmRDLwp4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jennajohnson's profile picture jennajohnson Verified One week with my little love ✨ I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… “You don’t know what love is until you have your own child.” My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍 1h
Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
Elizabeth A. Davis poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXUhPWOPFI/
'1776' Actress Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl — 1 Day After Her Broadway Show Closed
Frank Ray, his wife Emily, family and new baby
Frank Ray Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Olivia: 'My Whole World Got So Much Bigger'
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Beams as Scott Van Pelt Congratulates Him on Welcoming a Daughter
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Welcomes a Baby Girl Two Days Before NFL Team's Wild Card Win
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Zoe Kazan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Step Out for Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Erika Gifford Shares Photo of Son Frankie Dressed Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!
Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Shares Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Shares Health Update on Daughter Maya After Open-Heart Surgery
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are 'Ecstatic' About New Baby, Says Source: 'It's Been a Long Road'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses in Chic Black Dior Couture Gown
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby
Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son Legendary: 'In Training'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818. ; Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source