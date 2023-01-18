'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'

Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their bundle of joy!

The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Our little love is finally here! After a long-awaited almost 10 months, Aury Bella Morales graced us with her presence on 1/3/23 and we couldn't be more elated," the pair tells PEOPLE in a statement. "She's even more beautiful than we could've ever imagined."

In August, the couple shared photos from their "gender reveal" party exclusively with PEOPLE, revealing they were expecting a baby girl.

Myles and Morales were elated in the photos, which showed them setting off cannons to reveal pink smoke and confetti.

"A sweet Baby Girl!!! We're so excited and blessed," Myles told PEOPLE at the time. "I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!"

The soon-to-be mom looked forward to starting a new chapter and building their family together.

"I'm still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I'm thrilled to take on this new role!" she said. "I believe we'll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system."

Morales shared that he has "never [been] 'Team boy or girl' " throughout the pregnancy, noting, "All I want is a healthy baby."

A rep for the couple first confirmed the exciting news of their pregnancy to PEOPLE in July.

"I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Myles told PEOPLE at the time. "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

Myles said she also "can't wait" to see her husband take on the role of being a dad.

"I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!" she added.

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.