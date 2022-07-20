MAFS' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Expecting First Baby: 'Beyond Grateful and Excited'

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales met and wed during Married at First Sight's 12th season

The Married at First Sight family is growing!

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, are expecting their first baby together, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Myles tells PEOPLE. "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

Myles says she also "can't wait" to see her husband take on the role of being a dad.

"I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!" she adds.

"I'm so excited to be a dad!" Morales shares. "I can't wait to see my child and hold him or her in my arms."

"It's like when I was told I would be Married at First Sight. I had no idea who I would meet at the altar but knew that I would fall in love as soon as I set eyes on my wife. It's the same type of happy-nervous feeling," he explains. "It's a lot of emotions running through me, but I can't wait until my baby gets here and I can overwhelm my child with love."

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in November. At the time, Myles shared a sweet tribute to Morales on Instagram featuring photos from the moment he popped the question.

"Still gushing over this magical moment! 😭💍," Myles wrote. "A whole year with you @vincentjmorales and a lifetime to go! I can't believe you put all of this together for little ole me!!! Thank you for choosing me over and over again, DAILY❤️ I Love You. 😘"

"Although our journey has been a whirlwind of unconventional craziness, it's been nothing short of AMAZING!" she added.