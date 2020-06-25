Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd's little one on the way will join big sister Olivia Nicole, 16 months, whom they "can't wait" to give a sibling to

Married at First Sight's Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting Second Child: 'So Blessed'

Olivia Nicole is going to be a big sister!

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are expecting their second child together, the Married at First Sight season 7 stars announced on Wednesday night's episode of the show's Couples Cam spin-off.

"We are so blessed and lucky to be able to announce that we are able to grow our family by one more," Bergman tells PEOPLE of their exciting news. "Olivia has changed our lives in so many positive ways and we can't wait to be able to give her a sibling."

It seems Olivia is just as stoked, too, judging by photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE — in which the toddler poses next to an ultrasound while wearing a pink shirt reading, "Big Sis."

"Bobby and I loved growing up with siblings and we can't wait to see the special bond they will form!" Bergman says.

Bergman, a software sales account executive, and Dodd, a construction project manager, married after meeting for the first time on season 7 of the show, which aired in 2018.

The spouses revealed that they were expecting their first child together in October 2018, telling PEOPLE that they were "beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family."

"Olivia Nicole is finally here and her dad and I are absolutely enamored with her," Bergman raved to PEOPLE following her daughter's birth in February 2019. "The second we laid eyes on her, we both knew that she is exactly what we waited our whole lives for."

"She is absolutely perfect in every way," she added. "Neither of us ever thought we could love something so fast and fierce but we have from the second she arrived."

Following Olivia's birth, the couple opened up about enduring a harrowing night of unknowns they'd experienced during the delivery.

"It took five days for my blood pressure to go down, and I was freaking out the entire time that I was going to have a stroke (or maybe worse) and miss my kid growing up. It was awful," she wrote in a blog for PEOPLE, detailing her scary night that included issues with blood clotting, showing signs of preeclampsia, constant vomiting and more.

The reality star was eventually diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a "life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia," according to preeclampsia.org.

"We had planned on starting to try again for a baby as soon as we could to keep our kids close in age, but I have to say, this experience freaked us out so much that we considered keeping Olivia an only child," Bergman said. "Luckily she is a happy and healthy little girl who has never had any issues from her rough entrance into the world!"