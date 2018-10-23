There’s a little one on the way for Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd!

The Married at First Sight stars are expecting their first child together, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a photo of themselves holding up a sweet ultrasound photo that reads, “Love the Little Things,” while surrounded by their two dogs.

“2018 has been the most beautiful year for us,” Bergman and Dodd tell PEOPLE in a statement. “Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love.”

“And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!” they add.

Bergman, a software sale account executive, and Dodd, a construction project manager, married after meeting for the first time on season 7 of the show.

In episode 4, which aired in July, the couple opened up to each other about their hopes for the future, including what roles they would like to play in expanding their family.

“It seems like he really wants his wife to stay home and take care of kids, so that is something we’re very different on,” Bergman, 30, said in a confessional.

The now-mom-to-be expressed her concerns about Dodd’s roots (his mother and grandmother were both stay-at-home moms) and how they conflicted with her uncertainty about how she wanted her own home dynamic to play out in the future.

“I’m not trying to have this 1950s lifestyle in 2018,” Dodd, 27, assured his wife. “Whatever it is that you want to do, your goals, I want to help you meet those goals. I want to continue to be married to you and for the marriage to continue to blossom as a whole.”

Married at First Sight season 7’s reunion special airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on Bergman and Dodd, tune in to Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, produced by Kinetic Content, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.