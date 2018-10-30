Married at First Sight Couples Reveal They're Expecting Daughters: 'Overwhelmed with Happiness'

Two more little girls are about to join the Married at First Sight family!

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are expecting a daughter — as are Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta, both couples confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

“The day we found out we were having a baby girl was so special,” says season 7 star Bergman, 30. “Bobby was just sure it was a boy and I felt like I knew it was a girl. I had been having extremely vivid dreams about finding out the gender and I always dreamed of a girl!”

“When we found out, both of us were just so overwhelmed with happiness,” she adds. “We wanted to be able to start referring to this sweet thing as a ‘him’ or ‘her.’ It has just multiplied our excitement by a million and we cannot wait to meet her!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Kinetic Content

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Chicago Maternity & Newborn Photographers Sri and Jana www.sriandjana.com

RELATED: Married at First Sight‘s Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Welcome Daughter Laura Denise

D’Amico, 35, tells PEOPLE he and his wife were “very excited” to find out their little one on the way is a girl.

“Girls seem to be the first born on both [sides] of our families so we can’t say we were surprised — but there was a small part of us thinking, ‘Well, I guess it could be a boy?’ ” he recalls. “All we were really hoping for was a healthy baby, though. I don’t think either of us really had a preference on the sex of the baby.”

“As the dad, my first thought was, ‘Oh man, I’m in trouble!’ ” D’Amico jokes. “I know she will have me wrapped around her little finger. Ashley can’t wait to do all the girl things that moms do with their daughters and I can’t wait to watch them bond.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Henley Grace! MAFS‘ Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Introduce Newborn After Loss: “She’s a Gift from Her Big Brother”



Season 5 stars Petta, 32, and D’Amico revealed their pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in August, while Dodd, 27, and Bergman shared theirs exclusively with PEOPLE last week.

“2018 has been the most beautiful year for us,” the latter couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love.”

“And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!” they added.

For more on the parents-to-be and other MAFS couples, tune in to Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, produced by Kinetic Content, Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.