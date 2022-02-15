The expecting parents appeared on season 11 of Married at First Sight

MAFS' Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Expecting First Baby Together: 'We're So Blessed'

Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are going to be parents!

The Married at First Sight stars, who appeared on season 11 of the show, are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced Tuesday as they marked their second anniversary.

"We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together," Aliyya tells PEOPLE.

The reality star, 31, says they found out about the pregnancy when Aliyya was "about 8 weeks" after she initially thought she had "food poising from ahi tuna" after a visit to L.A. for filming for the MAFS Boston Special.

"Woody hoped I was expecting," she says. "I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said 'What, are you pregnant?' "

"I nodded, handed him the positive pregnancy test," she recalls. "He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom."

Aliyya says she was still "unconvinced" at the time and ended up taking "another test and got another positive result."

"Today, I am 24 weeks (6 months) and couldn't be happier," she shares.

Randall was born and raised in New Orleans where he was a teacher and coach at the time of his MAFS appearance. Aliyya was born in Northern California and raised in Chicago, but moved to New Orleans to attend college.