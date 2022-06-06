The couple, who appeared on season 11 of Married at First Sight, first shared their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in February

MAFS' Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Welcome First Baby Together, Son Reign: 'Dream Come True'

Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are officially parents!

The Married at First Sight stars, who appeared on season 11 of the show, welcomed their first baby together, a son named Reign Randall, on Friday, June 3.

Baby Reign weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 20.5 inches at birth.

"We're so excited. It's all so surreal and still feels like a dream come true. He's so precious," Randall tells PEOPLE.

"We had an at home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team," Aliyya adds. "It was special and very intimate."

The pair first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in February.

Reign Randall-Woody Randall-Amani Randall Credit: Amani Aliyya/Woody Randall/ Kinetic

"We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together," Aliyya told PEOPLE at the time.

The reality star said they found out about the pregnancy when Aliyya was "about 8 weeks" after she initially thought she had "food poising from ahi tuna" after a visit to L.A. for filming for the MAFS Boston Special.

"Woody hoped I was expecting," she said. "I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said 'What, are you pregnant?' "

Amani Aliyya Woody Randall Credit: @photosbyreem

"I nodded, handed him the positive pregnancy test," she recalled. "He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom."

Aliyya said she was still "unconvinced" at the time and ended up taking "another test and got another positive result."

Randall was born and raised in New Orleans where he was a teacher and coach at the time of his MAFS appearance. Aliyya was born in Northern California and raised in Chicago, but moved to New Orleans to attend college.