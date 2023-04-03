Madonna Shows Off Twins Stella and Estere Modeling Outfits They Crocheted Themselves: 'Girl Power'

Madonna showed off the latest creative expression from her twin girls, who look cute and fashionable in their DIY outfits

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 3, 2023 01:18 PM
https://www.instagram.com/madonna/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere. Photo: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna's twins are budding fashionistas!

Estere and Stella, 10½, posed for photos shared by the pop icon, 64, on her Instagram Story Sunday, where the girls model crocheted outfits they made themselves.

"Cute crochet fits made by Stella and Estere!" Madonna wrote on the first photo, where one twin wears a blue two-piece outfit and pops a hip while the other poses to the side, with arms over her head as she wears a pink and purple top and matching skirt.

The girls switch to other poses in the second photo, both smiling sweetly as Madonna added, "Girl Power!"

https://www.instagram.com/madonna/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere. Madonna/Instagram

In addition to the twins, Madonna is also mom to daughter Mercy James, 17, son David Banda, 17, daughter Lourdes, 26, and son Rocco, 22.

Last month, the pop icon shared a snapshot of her "House Rules" in an Instagram story by holding out a sign with her 5 non-negotiables clearly spelled out.

"1. Smile, 2. Be Happy, 3. Listen to others, 4. Speak Kindness, 5. Be Happy with what you have," read the board held by the "Material Girl" singer.

Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

In January, Madonna revealed more about her approach to parenting in a cover feature for Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" in Spain, Italy and France, where she said that growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna explained, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

"Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art," she continued. "No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

