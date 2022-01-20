The singer also shared a video of her 16-year-old son David's boxing workout

Madonna Shows Off Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Dance Moves: 'Get Your Freestyle On'

Madonna's kids have some serious talent.

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram of her 9-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere dancing. In the clip, the girls are in a dance studio freestyling to Missy Elliott's hit song "Pass That Dutch."

Stella and Estere are wearing coordinating outfits as they show off their impressive footwork and cartwheels while dancing in the mirror.

"Get your Freestyle on…….. #estere #stella 💃🏾💃🏾 @missymisdemeanorelliott," Madonna captioned the post as her followers raved in the comments about the twins' skills.

The singer later shared another video on her Instagram Story of her son David during his private boxing lesson.

The clip shows the 16-year-old with his boxing gloves practicing his punches with a trainer. Other shots show him taking a few jabs at a punching bag before celebrating the successful workout.

"BEAT EM UP! 🥊🥊🥊🥊" Madonna wrote over the video.

Along with David, Stella and Estere, Madonna is also mom to daughters Lourdes Leon, 25, and Mercy, 15, and son Rocco Ritchie, 21.

The mom of six is often sharing videos spending time with her children. Most recently, she documented her family ski trip to the Swiss Alps.

In a sweet family photo, the pop star cuddled on a couch with her kids. They were also joined by Lourdes' boyfriend Jonathan Puglia and Madonna's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

"Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine! ❄️⛷🏔🌙 💙🥲," Madonna captioned the carousel of photos from the snowy vacation in Saanen, Switzerland.

The "Like a Virgin" artist also shared a video on Instagram learning how to ski alongside Estere and Stella.

Though Madonna occasionally posts photos of her family on social media, she's rarely with all of her children at the same time. The last time the entire family got together was in August when she celebrated her 63rd birthday.