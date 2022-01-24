Madonna Takes Daughter Mercy to Tupac Shakur Exhibit in Los Angeles for Her 16th Birthday

Madonna had a fun-filled weekend for her daughter Mercy James' 16th birthday.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story documenting her time visiting the Tupac Shakur Experience in Los Angeles with Mercy.

"Introducing Tupac and his love of books and words and poetry to Mercy James on her birthday. #wakemewhenimfree LA Live!" she wrote alongside the snaps.

The trip to the Tupac exhibit wasn't the only birthday celebration for Mercy.

On Saturday, Madonna shared a video of the surprise she had for her daughter. In the clip, Mercy walks into a room and shouts, "Oh my God!" before seeing her bedroom filled with lights and balloons. She's then greeted with hugs and kisses from her younger sisters, twins Stella and Estere, 9.

The "Like a Virgin" artist paired the video with several photos of Mercy over the years.

"Happy Birthday Chifundo Mercy James! 💙💙💙💙! The Kindest, Most thoughtful, most Magical Girl on the Planet! 🌎🌍🌏!!!!!!! There is no one like you! #sweet16 💙💜🦋💙💜🦋💙💜🦋💙💜🦋💙💜" the mom of six captioned the post.

Madonna is also mom to sons David, 16 and Rocco, 21, and daughter Lourdes, 25.

During the holidays, the musician posted a video from her girl's night for Christmas. In the clip, she gave her followers a glimpse at her blue Christmas celebration with Mercy, Stella, and Estere, documenting the girls opening their gifts.