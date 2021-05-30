Madonna's Son David Banda Models a Chic Dress Around the House: 'Confidence Is Everything'

"It's so freeing," Madonna's son David Banda mused as he strutted around the house in a white, silk Mae Couture dress

Madonna has been known to break a barrier or two in her life, a quality she's clearly passing down to the next generation.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 62, hyped up her son David Banda as she shared a video of the 15-year-old modeling a white, silk Mae Couture dress around the house Sunday on Instagram. "Confidence is everything," the proud mother wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

David certainly exuded confidence as he strutted through their home in the ankle-length number, which featured hand-painted black letters all over. He also modeled the look in some Vogue-worthy photos, accessorizing with some black rectangular sunglasses. "I low-key like wearing — like, it's so freeing, you know what I mean?" he mused in the video as he stretched his legs under the skirt.

He even earned praised in the comments section from his mom's many friends and fans, including longtime pal Debi Mazar, who compared him to Naomi Campbell. "Omg I Love him. Look out @naomi," she wrote. Kelly Ripa also joined in on the fun with a series of star emojis.

Madonna has previously opened up about the bond she shares with David, whom she adopted from Malawi in October 2006. "What he has more than anything is focus and determination," the Madame X artist told British Vogue in 2019.

"I'm pretty sure he got it from me," she continued. "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens – it's still early days for everyone."

madonna-son-david.jpg Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bulgari

The Desperately Seeking Susan actress recalled the media spectacle around her bringing David home to London when she spoke to PEOPLE in September 2017.

"Every newspaper said I kidnapped him. In my mind, I was thinking, 'Wait a minute. I'm trying to save somebody's life. Why are you all s—-ing on me right now?' I did everything by the book," admits Madonna. "That was a real low point for me. I would cry myself to sleep."

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Shows Off Her Impressive Flexibility as She Prepares for Madame X Tour in New Clip