Madonna Shows Off Son David Banda's Dance Moves and Daughter Stella's Skills on Piano

The mother of six shared various videos to Instagram over the weekend of her children dancing and playing piano

Madonna is one proud mother!

The music icon, 63, populated her Instagram account over the weekend with content featuring several of her children showcasing their artistic talents — including son David Banda, 16, dancing and one of her twin daughters, Stella, 9, playing the piano.

A post on her account page Sunday showed David dressed smartly in a white button-down shirt, loose-fitting black slacks and black boots, while dancing passionately to "That's My N----" by Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg and YG.

David displayed his skills as he engaged in the fancy footwork around the living room, taking after his mother, who famously got her start as a dancer in New York City in the early '80s.

The Queen of Pop's Instagram Story posts showed additional snippets of David dancing the moonwalk to Michael Jackson outdoors in front of a black SUV.

Other clips in Madonna's Story showed her daughters on the piano, playing flawless renditions of Bach and Borodin.

While the singer frequently posts videos of elder daughter Mercy James, 16, on the instrument, the clip showing Stella on the piano was one of the first.

Madonna's Story also showed Stella's twin sister, Estere, serving up "many faces" in various get-ups, filters and disguises.

In addition to Stella, Estere, Mercy and David, the "Vogue" singer is mother to Lourdes Leon, 25 — whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon — and Rocco Ritchie, 21, whose father is Madonna's ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

Last month, Madonna celebrated Mercy's 16th birthday by taking her to a Tupac Shakur exhibit and Six Flags Magic Mountain in the Los Angeles area.

For the sweet 16 celebration, she posted a fun clip to Instagram of herself, Mercy, David Banda and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams at the amusement park.

The group tackled an impossibly tall rollercoaster, with Madonna later remarking, "I can't take this anymore! I pay to be abused."