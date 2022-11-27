Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'

Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad!

The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom rocked red hair and an all-black lace corset dress.

With the caption "What I'm thankful for," the musician started the post with a photo of her and eldest Lourdes, whom she shares with Carlos Leon, both wearing all black.

She then showed off an ensemble photo of the whole crew together, with Rocco wearing a suit, David wearing a light blue turtleneck, Mercy wearing a seasonal green dress, and the twins rocking opposing black and glittery dresses and skirts. Mercy, Stella, and Estere were all adopted by the pop star from 2008 to 2017, while Rocco is Madonna's biological son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

In another image, the twins can be seen DJing for the festivities, as their mother danced to the side. Madonna also opted for layers of silver necklaces to complete her holiday look — including a New York Yankees pendant — and a glass of red wine to match her hair.

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna's children seem to have picked up on their mother's fashion sense, and in August 2022 the singer specifically praised David's fashion prowess during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She founded her charitable organization Raising Malawi in 2006, and in October of that year, took a humanitarian trip to the country, where she met her middle child. She soon adopted him from Home of Hope, an orphanage in the Malawi capital city of Lilongwe.

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," she told host Jimmy Fallon of David this past summer. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch."

The youngest in the family, Stella and Estere, were born in Malawi on Aug. 24, 2012. Madonna adopted the daughters when they were 5 in February 2017, and outside of DJing, they're full of plenty of other talents. Madonna has shown off Stella's piano skills, while both girls are talented dancers like older brother David.

"It's like they were always here," Madonna told PEOPLE in 2017. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated. ... And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother and nothing is going to change that."