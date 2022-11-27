Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'

Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10

By
Published on November 27, 2022 11:10 AM
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Photo: Madonna/Instagram

Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad!

The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom rocked red hair and an all-black lace corset dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon Right Now

With the caption "What I'm thankful for," the musician started the post with a photo of her and eldest Lourdes, whom she shares with Carlos Leon, both wearing all black.

She then showed off an ensemble photo of the whole crew together, with Rocco wearing a suit, David wearing a light blue turtleneck, Mercy wearing a seasonal green dress, and the twins rocking opposing black and glittery dresses and skirts. Mercy, Stella, and Estere were all adopted by the pop star from 2008 to 2017, while Rocco is Madonna's biological son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

In another image, the twins can be seen DJing for the festivities, as their mother danced to the side. Madonna also opted for layers of silver necklaces to complete her holiday look — including a New York Yankees pendant — and a glass of red wine to match her hair.

Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

Madonna's children seem to have picked up on their mother's fashion sense, and in August 2022 the singer specifically praised David's fashion prowess during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She founded her charitable organization Raising Malawi in 2006, and in October of that year, took a humanitarian trip to the country, where she met her middle child. She soon adopted him from Home of Hope, an orphanage in the Malawi capital city of Lilongwe.

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," she told host Jimmy Fallon of David this past summer. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The youngest in the family, Stella and Estere, were born in Malawi on Aug. 24, 2012. Madonna adopted the daughters when they were 5 in February 2017, and outside of DJing, they're full of plenty of other talents. Madonna has shown off Stella's piano skills, while both girls are talented dancers like older brother David.

"It's like they were always here," Madonna told PEOPLE in 2017. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated. ... And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother and nothing is going to change that."

Related Articles
Madonna and her kids
Madonna's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Madonna Goes All Out for 'Haunting Fairytale Halloween' with David Banda and Twins
Madonna Goes All Out for 'Haunted Fairytale' Halloween with Son David Banda and Twin Girls
Madonna Shares Photos Celebrating Son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd Birthday with Family
Madonna Shares Family-Filled Photos from Son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd Birthday Celebration
Madonna and daughters
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Paula Abdul attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Paula Abdul and Jimmy Fallon Lead the Macy's Parade, Plus Diddy, Weird Al and More
Madonna and David Banda celebrate the release of “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” at DiscOasis
Madonna Says Her Son David Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does: 'It's Really Irritating'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Eve attends the launch event for the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis immersive experience exhibition at Saatchi Gallery on November 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari)
Eve Stuns in London, Plus James McAvoy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and More
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Rod Stewart performs at The O2 Arena on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Rod Stewart Rocks Out in London, Plus Mariah Carey, Sean Paul, Tom Daley and More
Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda's 17th Birthday with Disco Bash and Harry Styles Concert
Madonna and Twin Daughters Celebrate Son David Banda's 17th Birthday with Disco Bash: Photos
Katie holmes
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Florence Pugh, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
Madonna and her daughter roller skate at The DiscOasis in Central Park
Madonna Joined by David Banda, Mercy James and Twin Daughters at NYC Roller Skating Disco Party
Madonna Celebrates Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out' . https://www.instagram.com/madonna/.
Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman Attends a Summit in N.Y.C., Plus Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner, Yara Shahidi and More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Adele Performs in Las Vegas, Plus John David Washington and Father Denzel, Kelly Rowland and More
Madonna Says Twins Stella and Estere Bring 'Love, Laughter and Light' to All on 10th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/ChpzPBvARuc/
Madonna Says Twins Stella and Estere Bring 'Love, Laughter and Light' in Sweet Birthday Tribute