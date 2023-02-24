Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Photos with Her Kids as She Gears Up for Celebration World Tour

The global icon shared some behind-the-scenes photos with some of her younger children on her Instagram Stories Thursday

Published on February 24, 2023 12:35 PM
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Pics With Her Kids
Photo: Madonna Instagram

Madonna is sharing a glimpse of her life with her kids.

The superstar, 64, posted some backstage photos with some of her younger children on her Instagram Stories Thursday as she gears up for her world tour later this year.

It included a snap of her daughter Mercy, 16, seated in front of a piano and mic, followed by an image of the "Material Girl" singer cuddled up with one of her 10-year-old twins (Estere and Stella) in a red bomber jacket — with her daughter sporting a shiny black puffer coat and Louis Vuitton head scarf.

The Michigan-born mom concluded the photo post by showing herself in a backstage huddle with her son David, 17, and one of her youngest daughters.

"Thinking of Tour Merch," Madonna — who is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 26, and son Rocco, 22 — wrote on Instagram wearing a vintage jacket from "The Girlie Show" tour.

"For the tour. I want to bring back some of the classics like this Jacket !! Or the bomber jacket from Blonde Ambition……….. any thoughts ?" she added.

Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Pics With Her Kids
Madonna Instagram

On Jan. 17, the Queen of Pop announced she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with The Celebration Tour, which will span 35 cities around the world starting this summer.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna in a release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York.

Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Pics With Her Kids
Madonna Instagram

Explaining in depth how things have changed since she rose to fame, the global icon recently spoke candidly about how her life is different now that she is a mother of six children.

While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" for the publication's Spanish, Italian and French editions, Madonna opened up about how growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna added, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest," she continued.

Madonna then noted that what makes her "the happiest" in her role as a mother is seeing how each of her children "has found their creativity."

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she said. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."

