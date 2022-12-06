Madonna Shares Scenes from Home Piano Recital Starring Daughter Mercy and Twins Stella and Estere

Madonna is one proud mom this holiday season.

The mom of six, 64, shared scenes from a piano recital held at her home on Instagram Monday, where three of her daughters — twins Stella and Estere, 10, and Mercy, 16 — took part.

"The gift of music brought to you by Mercy, Estere, and Stella," she captioned the first of several photos and videos shared on her Instagram Story, where Mercy played "Intense Melancholy" alongside one of the twins.

Mercy performed on her own next, playing "Reverie," two solos and a song with each of her sisters, while the twins each played a song with Mercy and one solo.

Later, the three sisters posed together to celebrate their performance, which included a printed program that the girls and Madonna were photographed with. Joining her in the audience was David Banda, 17, who posed with his mom at the special event, following her lead in an all-black outfit.

Last month, the pop superstar celebrated Thanksgiving with all six of her children — including daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, and son Rocco Ritchie, 22 — by her side.

Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom rocked red hair and an all-black lace corset dress.

With the caption "What I'm thankful for," the musician began the post with a photo of her and eldest Lourdes, whom she shares with Carlos Leon, both wearing all black.

She then showed off an ensemble photo of the whole crew together, with Rocco wearing a suit, David wearing a light blue turtleneck, Mercy wearing a seasonal green dress, and the twins rocking opposing black and glittery dresses and skirts. Mercy, Stella, and Estere were all adopted by the pop star from 2008 to 2017, while Rocco is Madonna's biological son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

In another image, the twins can be seen DJing for the festivities, as their mother danced to the side. Madonna also opted for layers of silver necklaces to complete her holiday look — including a New York Yankees pendant — and a glass of red wine to match her hair.

Though Madonna occasionally posts photos of her family on social media, she's rarely with all of her children at the same time. Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after welcoming Estere and Stella from Malawi.

"It's inexplicable," Madonna said of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "

The pop legend also opened up about how her older children adapted to their expanded family at the time. "There might have been [a feeling of], 'Oh, we have to share you with more people' — not jealousy, but an adjustment," said Madonna. "Eventually everyone was supportive. Lola [Lourdes] said, 'Mom, if that's what you want and it's going to make you happy, let's go.'"