Madonna Shares 'Beautiful' Thanksgiving Family Photo with All Six Kids: 'Giving Thanks'

"So much to be grateful for, today and every day," Madonna wrote on Thanksgiving

Madonna is thankful for her crew.

On Monday, the "Material Girl" singer, 62, shared personal footage on Instagram of herself spending time with her six children — Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella — during their family Thanksgiving celebration.

"A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks. 🙏🏼," Madonna captioned the post.

In the clip, the artist smiles as she poses with her kids, as the family then breaks off to enjoy the quality time together, playing guitar and lounging while dressed up for the occasion. Madonna also sits on Ahlamalik Williams' lap at one point, watching as her kids play.

Madonna has posted several glimpses from the at-home Thanksgiving festivities, including on Thursday when she wrote, "So much to be Grateful for..........today and everyday.!!! Lets start with a Dance. 🦃🕺🏾."

On Saturday, she shared a gallery of sweet snapshots from the day, writing, "Still Giving Thanks............🙏🏼 #thanksgiving"

Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her personal and family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after adopting her youngest two from Malawi.

"It's inexplicable," she said at the time of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "

The pop legend also opened up about how her older children adapted to their expanded family at the time.

"There might have been [a feeling of], 'Oh, we have to share you with more people' — not jealousy, but an adjustment," said Madonna. "Eventually everyone was supportive. Lola said, 'Mom, if that's what you want and it's going to make you happy, let's go.' "