Madonna Says Twins Stella and Estere Bring 'Love, Laughter and Light' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

It's a big birthday month in Madonna's household!

The "Material Girl" singer shared a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram Wednesday in celebration of her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, on their 10th birthday.

Sweet photos of the twins throughout their lives with the pop star were shared, many of which featured the pair dancing.

"Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖 You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!! 💕💕," she captioned the video.

"I cannot believe you're already 10 years old! 🎉🎉🎂🎂🌈🌈🦄🦄 🇲🇼🇲🇼."

Last week, Madonna and all six of her children celebrated her 64th birthday on a trip to Sicily.

"Tanti auguri," she captioned a photo where she posed surrounded by her six kids. On her left were Mercy James and David Banda, both 16. To her right was son Rocco, 22, and daughter Lourdes, 25, as well as the twins.

In other photos from the fun night, Madonna was seen dancing with David while in another, the twins posed together with their hair jewelry glistening as they looked down, away from the camera.

Four days before Madonna's birthday, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared photos of a beautifully decorated outdoor area where they celebrated son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd birthday.

"From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco #rocco 🦁🎂🎉🍾♥️," she captioned the photo carousel posted on Instagram.

The first photo showed Madonna and Rocco posing together with musicians behind them. The following slide was a black-and-white shot showing the two holding glasses while in conversation.