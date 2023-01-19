Madonna Says Growing Up with Her as Mom Is 'Challenge' for Her 6 Kids

Madonna is speaking candidly about being a mother of six children.

While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" for the publication's Spanish, Italian and French editions, the music icon, 64, opened up about how growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna — who is mom to daughters Lourdes, 26, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10, plus sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17 — explained, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest," she continued.

Madonna in Vanity Fair Italy.

Madonna then noted that what makes her "the happiest" in her role as a mother is seeing how each of her children "has found their creativity."

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she said. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."



The artist — who recently announced that she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with The Celebration Tour — added that she is also happy when she is "spending time with my kids."

"And to see them happy, to witness their growth, to watch them evolve and then to find the things they love," Madonna continued. "Most of my happiness comes from my children. And much more from the inspiration that some artists give me."

Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday in August 2022 surrounded by her kids during a trip to Italy. "Tanti auguri (happy birthday)," she captioned a photo of her and her children posing during the festivities.

She then honored her children again in November 2022 when she shared photos on Instagram featuring all her kids gathered for Thanksgiving. In one photo, the pop star stands in the center of her six children. In the caption, she wrote, "What I'm thankful for…………. 💛."

Madonna in Vanity Fair Italy.

A month later, the "Like a Virgin" crooner shared a short clip on Instagram featuring herself in a festive red and white onesie and a Santa hat, before four of her kids appeared on either side of her to close out the video. "Santa Baby…………🎄🎅🏾🎁♥️!" she captioned the Christmas post.

Madonna then closed out the year with her four younger children spending time in Africa and supporting her charity, Raising Malawi, which was founded in 2006. The nonprofit aims to educate and support health services for countless orphans and children in the country.