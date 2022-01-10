Madonna is mom to sons Rocco, 21, and David, 16, plus daughters Lourdes, 25, Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9

Madonna Poses with All Six Kids During Family Ski Trip to the Swiss Alps — See the Photo!

Madonna's ski trip to the Swiss Alps was a family affair.

On Friday, the 63-year-old singer shared photos from her snowy vacation in Saanen, Switzerland, including a family snap featuring all six of her children.

Madonna is mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

"Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine! ❄️⛷🏔🌙 💙🥲," Madonna captioned the carousel of photos from the trip.

In a sweet family photo, the pop star cuddled on a couch with her kids. They were also joined by Lourdes' boyfriend Jonathan Puglia and Madonna's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

The "Like a Virgin" artist also shared a video on Instagram learning how to ski alongside Estere and Stella.

Though Madonna occasionally posts photos of her family on social media, she's rarely with all of her children at the same time. The last time the entire family got together was in August when she celebrated her 63rd birthday.

She called it a "6th century eXtravaganza," and in one post, she included a family photo with everyone in different outfits for the occasion, writing, "Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire . ………….. 🍒🍋🍊🍉🍇🍎✝️."

"It's inexplicable," she said at the time of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "