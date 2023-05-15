Madonna Shares Photo from Pregnancy, Recalls Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day

Madonna looked back at her own upbringing and her path to becoming a mom and growing her family as she celebrated Mother's Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 05:36 PM
Madonna Remembers Her Mom and Recalls Different Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CsPMjnugYii/
Madonna and her kids. Photo: madonna/instagram

Madonna had a reflective Mother's Day.

Thinking about her late mother Madonna Louise Ciccone, the pop star, 64, penned an Instagram post about how missing her after her death when the "Material Girl" singer was just 5 impacted her own road to motherhood.

"I miss my mother every day And have fantasized for decades of what it must be like to have a mother to: call on for help, guidance, care And wisdom and yet I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice suffering and ultimately death and I wanted none of that," she wrote.

Explaining that she emulated "radical women like Frida Kahlo, Martha Graham, and George O'Keeffe," the pop icon thought she would be childless.

"When I finally did become a mother, I was astonished at how grounded I felt but also dazed and confused as to how I would figure out the balancing act between being a good mother and an uncompromising artist," she continued.

Madonna is mom to twins Estere and Stella, 10, Mercy, 16, David, 17, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 26.

Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

"I walked through many years half-blind and made many mistakes along the way. Because Every mother knows there are no manuals or rule books to follow. You just have to dive in and figure it out. I have Experienced my highest highs and my lowest lows as a Mother. No one could have prepared me."

She later added, "To say that I am Proud of my children sounds arrogant or implies ownership. Better to say that they are all shining stars, and I'm happy that their souls chose me to be their mother."

"And dear Mother…wherever you are. I hope you are happy with your grandchildren!! I often imagine you singing and dancing with us in the kitchen ! ♥️"

