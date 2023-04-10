Madonna Shares Photos from Festive Easter Egg Hunt with Her Kids: 'Let the Games Begin'

The icon and her four youngest — David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10 — donned bunny ears and searched high and low for Easter treasure

By
Published on April 10, 2023 01:23 PM
Madonna Celebrates Easter With Her Kids
Photo: Madonna Instagram

Madonna and her kids got competitive on Easter Sunday!

"Let the games begin," the mother of six wrote on her Instagram Stories, underneath one photo from a carousel of pictures documenting the happy holiday.

The superstar, 64, and her four youngest — David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10 — are shown in the festive snaps as they enjoyed their Easter egg hunt.

As the twins searched for eggs on the singer's sprawling grounds, David took to the trees in the friendly competition. A real-life Easter bunny even joined in on the fun, on a day in which the family — including their French bulldog — donned bunny ears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Madonna Celebrates Easter With Her Kids
Madonna Instagram

Outtakes from the celebration included a shot of David and Mercy dancing and a group photo of the smiley clan.

"Happy Easter from the Ciccone Youth," Madonna wrote, adding: "Resurrection today and everyday."

For Madonna — who is also mom to Lourdes, 26, and Rocco, 22 — the relaxing weekend came amid a busy time, with the icon gearing up in advance of her Celebration Tour this summer.

Madonna Celebrates Easter With Her Kids
Madonna Instagram

In February, the "Material Girl" singer posted some backstage photos with some of her younger crew, including a snap of Mercy seated in front of a piano and mic, followed by an image of the singer cuddled up with one of her twins in a red bomber jacket — with her daughter sporting a shiny black puffer coat and Louis Vuitton head scarf.

The Michigan-born mom concluded the photo post by showing herself in a backstage huddle with her David and one of her youngest daughters.

On Jan. 17, the Queen of Pop announced she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with the tour, which will span 35 cities around the world starting this summer.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna in a release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/madonna/. Madonna/Instagram; Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Madonna Shows Off Twins Stella and Estere Modeling Outfits They Crocheted Themselves: 'Girl Power'
Madonna Shares Her 5 House Rules For Her Kids: ‘Be Happy With What You Have’
Madonna Shares Her 5 'House Rules' for Her Kids: 'Be Happy with What You Have'
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Pics With Her Kids
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Photos with Her Kids as She Gears Up for Celebration World Tour
kelly osbourne easter
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Madonna's Kids Join Her at Rehearsal Ahead of World Tour
Madonna's Kids Join Her at Rehearsal Ahead of World Tour — See the Sweet Photos!
Madonna and her children
Madonna Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Celebration with Four of Her Kids: 'Santa Baby'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Madonna attends the Moschino [TV] H&M London Launch Party hosted by Jeremy Scott at Annabels on November 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M )
Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17
Madonna and her kids
Madonna's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Vanity Fair The Icon Issue Madonna
Madonna Says Growing Up with Her as Mom Is 'Challenge' for Her 6 Kids
https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis' Blended Family Celebrates Easter with Backyard Easter Egg Hunt: 'In It to Win It'
Madonna, Max Martin
Madonna Shuts Down 'Naysayers' with Photo from Studio with Max Martin: 'When in Doubt, Go to Work'
madonna-family-malawi-123022
Madonna and Her Kids Have Fun Playing Soccer, Dancing While Giving Back in Malawi, Africa: Photos
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna Instagram
Madonna Dons Bunny Ears and Dyes Eggs with Her Kids for Easter — See the Photos!
Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnqjWCkNS9W/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cdc8e470-c459-419a-81ef-213a36fca221. Lourdes Leon/Instagram
Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation