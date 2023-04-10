Madonna Shares Photos from Festive Easter Egg Hunt with Her Kids: 'Let the Games Begin'

Madonna and her kids got competitive on Easter Sunday!

"Let the games begin," the mother of six wrote on her Instagram Stories, underneath one photo from a carousel of pictures documenting the happy holiday.

The superstar, 64, and her four youngest — David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10 — are shown in the festive snaps as they enjoyed their Easter egg hunt.

As the twins searched for eggs on the singer's sprawling grounds, David took to the trees in the friendly competition. A real-life Easter bunny even joined in on the fun, on a day in which the family — including their French bulldog — donned bunny ears.

Madonna Instagram

Outtakes from the celebration included a shot of David and Mercy dancing and a group photo of the smiley clan.

"Happy Easter from the Ciccone Youth," Madonna wrote, adding: "Resurrection today and everyday."

For Madonna — who is also mom to Lourdes, 26, and Rocco, 22 — the relaxing weekend came amid a busy time, with the icon gearing up in advance of her Celebration Tour this summer.

Madonna Instagram

In February, the "Material Girl" singer posted some backstage photos with some of her younger crew, including a snap of Mercy seated in front of a piano and mic, followed by an image of the singer cuddled up with one of her twins in a red bomber jacket — with her daughter sporting a shiny black puffer coat and Louis Vuitton head scarf.

The Michigan-born mom concluded the photo post by showing herself in a backstage huddle with her David and one of her youngest daughters.

On Jan. 17, the Queen of Pop announced she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with the tour, which will span 35 cities around the world starting this summer.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna in a release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist.