Madonna Shares Her 5 'House Rules' for Her Kids: 'Be Happy with What You Have'

“Smile” and “Listen to others,” are two of the rules the mom of five shared in an Instagram Story on Sunday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 10:59 AM
Madonna. Photo: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna is revealing her mantra for mothering.

The pop icon shared a snapshot of her "House Rules" in an Instagram story Sunday by holding out a sign with her 5 non-negotiables clearly spelled out.

"1. Smile, 2. Be Happy, 3. Listen to others, 4. Speak Kindness, 5. Be Happy with what you have," read the board held by Madonna, 64.

The "Material Girl" singer is mom to twins Estere and Stella, 10, daughter Mercy James, 17, son David, 17, daughter Lourdes, 26, and son Rocco, 22.

RELATED Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17

In January, Madonna revealed more about her approach to parenting in a cover feature for Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" in Spain, Italy and France, where she said that growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna explained, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

Madonna. Madonna/Instagram

"Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art," she continued. "No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

Madonna then noted that what makes her "the happiest" in her role as a mother is seeing how each of her children "has found their creativity."

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she said. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."

To continue this process, Madonna revealed earlier this month that her children have been helping her prep for her upcoming world tour, The Celebration Tour, which commemorates the 40-year anniversary of her career.

A behind-the-scenes look at tour prep on her Instagram Stories on March 3 showed the pop icon bringing her four youngest kids into the rehearsal room.

"What is a life without friends and family?" Madonna captioned the first shot, which was a photo of herself crouched down.

Later, she shared snaps of and with twins Estere and Stella who dressed in all black for the occasion, in black T-shirts and black track pants.

Another photo showed Mercy James puckering her lips and posing behind the piano in a graphic T-shirt and jeans.

Her son David appeared in a single black-and-white photo seated behind a microphone setup and playing the guitar.

