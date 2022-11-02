Madonna Goes All Out for 'Haunted Fairytale' Halloween with Son David Banda and Twin Girls

Madonna celebrated Halloween with an eerie family costume.

The Queen of Pop shared an Instagram post on Tuesday showing off her costume: a red and gold corset with an Elizabethan fashion collar and a giant cross headpiece.

"A Haunting Fairytale………👑🎃 🎩👻🏴‍☠️ 🧙🍭🤡," she captioned the Instagram Reel, which also showed off three of her children's costumes.

Twins Estere and Stella, 10, showed off their personality, with one dressing in blue with gold jewelry and a gold headpiece in a goddess-like look and the other opting for a Maleficent costume, which also included a similar fashion collar to her mom's.

Son David Banda also showed off his costume, wearing a purple shirt with a black suit and a black top hat with a skull on it.

Madonna is also mom to daughters Mercy James, 16, and Lourdes, 26 and son Rocco, 22.

The Material Girl singer shared video in July of the twins and David Banda enjoying bonding time dancing in the family's kitchen.

David Banda and Estere danced to Sauti Sol featuring Patoranking's Melanin, working their way around their home kitchen.

"Cooking in the kitchen 💃🏾🕺🏾🧑🏿‍🍳 ♥️ ," Madonna wrote in the caption.

In the background of the video, someone could be seen sitting at a table with Estere's twin, Stella, watching the two in action.

Madonna/Instagram

In 2017, Madonna appeared on the cover of PEOPLE and opened up about her life at home with her children and her emotional adoption journey.

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she said.

"I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "