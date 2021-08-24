Madonna Shares Sweet Photos of Twin Daughters as They Celebrate Their 9th Birthday: 'Grateful'

Madonna posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, sharing that her two daughters "bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet"

Madonna is showing her love for her twin daughters as they celebrate their birthday.

On Tuesday, the pop icon paid tribute to her twin daughters Estere and Stella with a sweet series of photos on Instagram in honor of their 9th birthday.

Madonna shared several photos of her girls at various ages, including a recent picture of the twins with their mom from the singer's 63rd birthday party. The artist welcomed Estere and Stella via adoption from Malawi in February 2017.

"Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉🧨🧨💃🏿💃🏿🍕🍕🎁🎁❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹🔥🔥," Madonna writes. "2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. 🙏🏼. So Grateful to have them in my life. ♥️💙💜💗🖤💛💚💖❣️💕"

Madonna is mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 15, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughter Mercy, 15.

Last week, the "Like A Virgin" artist shared photos from her birthday bash, where her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and all six of her kids made an appearance.

Madonna, Rocco Ritchie, Lourdes Leon, and family Credit: Ricardo Gomes

She called it a "6th century eXtravaganza," and in one post, she included a family photo in a gallery of snapshots with everyone in different outfits for the occasion, writing, "Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire . ………….. 🍒🍋🍊🍉🍇🍎✝️."

Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her personal and family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after welcoming her twin daughters.

"It's inexplicable," she said at the time of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "