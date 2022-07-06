Madonna shared scenes from her Fourth of July celebration with her four youngest children

Madonna Shares Photos from Fourth of July Celebration with Her Kids: 'Last Night Was Fire'

Madonna is making memories with her kids.

The iconic singer, 63, shared some moments from her Fourth of July celebration with four of her children. On her Instagram Story, she shared a series of photos all captioned, "Last night was fire," with celebratory emojis.

The first photo shows Madonna posing in a Balenciaga top, puff cape, leggings and sneakers as fireworks go off behind her.

In another, 15-year-old daughter Mercy James bites into a toasted marshmallow in front of the fire while winking at the camera.

A later photo shows Madonna, Mercy, David Banda, 16 and 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella all posing with toasted marshmallows and smiling sweetly.

Madonna has been enjoying a lot of quality time with her kids lately. Last month, the singer highlighted life as a single mom on Father's Day, sharing photos of herself with each of her six children.

Madonna captioned photos with each of her children, "Happy Father's Day to Me!!" adding three red heart emojis.

The singer shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon and sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna Celebrates Herself on Father’s Day With Instagram Photos With Each of Her Kids https://www.instagram.com/madonna/?hl=en Credit: Madonna / Instagram

Next month, Madonna plans to release Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a 50-track remix collection that explores her dominance on the Billboard Dance Club chart for more than 40 years.

Just three days after the collection's release, Madonna will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 19. In honor of turning 64, she plans to host an extravaganza just as special as last year's celebration in Italy.

"I always have to do something special and unique on my birthday and go somewhere that I've never been before and create a magical experience, not only for myself and my children, but for my friends," she told PEOPLE in May. "So I'm still hashing that one out. It's between two places, but I don't want to say where because I don't want to jinx myself — and I also don't want everybody to go there and get a hotel room!"