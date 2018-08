In July 2017, Madonna opened Malawi’s first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center, which she named The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, after her daughter. At the opening ceremony, the pop icon opened up about Mercy, who was suffering from malaria when Madonna first met and eventually adopted the then-4-year-old girl.

“I fought for Mercy, and I won. It wasn’t easy,” Madonna said. “And with the blood, sweat, and tears of so many people here today, we fought for this hospital — and we won. So I’m here to say: never, ever give up on your dreams. Never stop fighting for what you believe in. And finally: Love conquers all.”