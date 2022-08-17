Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella

Madonna's twin daughters joined her and her friends for the special trip

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on August 17, 2022 11:55 AM
Madonna and daughters
Photo: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her girls.

The "Material Girl" singer traveled to Sicily with a number of friends and twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month.

"Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out.

Among the photos was a sweet shot of her with the twins, dressed in matching white and blue printed dresses. While Madonna paired her look with a fedora-styled hat, the girls opted for simple headbands.

Madonna is mom to David Banda, 16, and Rocco, 22 — both of whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — and Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon. She is also mom to daughter Mercy James, 16.

Earlier this week, the "Like A Virgin" singer celebrated her older son, Rocco Ritchie, on his 22nd birthday.

"From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco #rocco 🦁🎂🎉🍾♥️," she captioned photos of the chic outdoor celebration posted on Instagram.

The first photo showed Madonna and Rocco posing together with musicians behind them. The following slide was a black-and-white shot showing the two holding glasses while in conversation.

In a third photo, Madonna and Rocco were joined by Estere and Stella as the birthday boy cut into a briefcase-shaped cake.

When Madonna stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, host Jimmy Fallon asked Madonna how "my man Dave" was doing, referring to her 16-year-old son. The singer jokingly replied that her son was "so jealous" that she was there with Fallon while he was elsewhere.

As any proud mother would do, she then made sure that Fallon knew that David is working on music of his own, telling the host that he would eventually be a guest on the late-night talk show. Fallon raved about David just as much as his mother did, waxing poetic about his humor, charm and athleticism, coming to the conclusion that he has "something."

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," she told Fallon. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch."

