Madonna Joined by David Banda, Mercy James and Twin Daughters at NYC Roller Skating Disco Party

Madonna's four youngest kids joined her at the event at DiscOasis at Wollman Rink in New York City's Central Park

Published on August 11, 2022 12:53 PM
Stella Ciccone (L) and Madonna
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Madonna had an unforgettable night out in New York City — with her kids!

The Queen of Pop, 63, attended a roller skating disco party at DiscOasis at Wollman Rink in Central Park where the theme of the night was Madonna herself.

The mom of six made it a family affair, bringing twin daughters Estere and Stella, who will be 10 later this month, to the fun-filled event.

Also in attendance were Mercy James and David Banda, both 16. The older two proved themselves to be naturals on the skating rink. Madonna required a little bit of assistance, while Stella and Estere added elbow and knee pads to stay safe.

Madonna is also mom Rocco Ritchie, 21 — whom along with David Banda, she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — and Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon.

L: Caption . PHOTO: James Devaney/GC
C: Caption . PHOTO: James Devaney/GC Images
R: Caption . PHOTO: James Devaney/GC Images

Last month, Madonna shared a sweet moment with fans, posting a video of David Banda and Estere dancing together on her Instagram Story. The brother and sister danced to Sauti Sol featuring Patoranking's Melanin, working their way around their home kitchen.

"Cooking in the kitchen 💃🏾🕺🏾🧑🏿‍🍳 ♥️ ," Madonna wrote in the caption.

In the background of the video, someone can be seen sitting at a table with Estere's twin, Stella, watching the two in action.

L: Caption . PHOTO: BACKGRID
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ricardo Gomes

Earlier this year, the singer shared a video on Instagram of Stella and Estere in a dance studio freestyling to Missy Elliott's hit song "Pass That Dutch."

Stella and Estere are wearing coordinating outfits as they showed off their impressive footwork and cartwheels while dancing in the mirror.

"Get your Freestyle on…….. #estere #stella 💃🏾💃🏾 @missymisdemeanorelliott," Madonna captioned the post as her followers raved in the comments about the twins' skills.

