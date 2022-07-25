Madonna Shares Sweet Dance Video of Son David Banda with Daughter Estere: 'Cooking in the Kitchen'

Madonna's love of music and dance has extended to some of her children

Madonna loves to document the sweet bonds between her children.

The mom of six, 63, shared a moment from her life with fans when she posted a video of two of her kids dancing together on her Instagram Story. Son David Banda, 16, and daughter Estere, 9, danced to Sauti Sol featuring Patoranking's Melanin, working their way around their home kitchen.

"Cooking in the kitchen 💃🏾🕺🏾🧑🏿‍🍳 ♥️ ," Madonna wrote in the caption.

In the background of the video, someone can be seen sitting at a table with Estere's twin, Stella, watching the two in action.

Madonna is also mom to 15-year-old Mercy James, Rocco Ritchie, 21 — whom along with David Banda, she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — and Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon.

In addition to showcasing David Banda's dancing on numerous occasions, Madonna has also shown pride in Stella's piano playing.

Other clips in Madonna's Story showed her daughters on the piano, playing flawless renditions of Bach and Borodin. The singer also frequently posts videos of elder daughter Mercy James on the piano.

Next month, Madonna plans to release Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a 50-track remix collection that explores her dominance on the Billboard Dance Club chart for more than 40 years.

Just three days before the collection's release on Aug. 19, Madonna will celebrate her birthday. In honor of turning 64 on Aug. 16, she plans to host an extravaganza just as special as last year's celebration in Italy.

"I always have to do something special and unique on my birthday and go somewhere that I've never been before and create a magical experience, not only for myself and my children, but for my friends," she told PEOPLE in May. "So I'm still hashing that one out. It's between two places, but I don't want to say where because I don't want to jinx myself — and I also don't want everybody to go there and get a hotel room!"