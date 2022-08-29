Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'

Madonna went all out for her twins' 10th birthday!

The "Material Girl" singer had a blast with family and friends in celebration of twin daughters Stella and Estere's big milestone, sharing photos featuring her children dressed up for the fun wig party.

"Wiggin Out !!! 🎉🎂🌈🦄👨‍🎤🧑‍🎤💇🏾👩🏻‍🎤 💖," she captioned an Instagram post, sharing scenes from the day, which included a slip-and-slide, an ice cream truck, a magician and lots of dancing.

There were even more photos on her Instagram Story, which showed siblings Mercy James and David Banda, both 16, also getting in on the fun. Madonna and her four kids posed together for a family photo, each wearing their own unique wig.

The twins each got their own birthday treat, with Stella choosing a tower of donuts and Estere going for a s'mores-themed cake.

To celebrate the twins' birthday on Wednesday, Madonna shared a slideshow of photos of the girls throughout their lives, many of which featured the pair dancing.

"Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖 You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!! 💕💕," she captioned the video.

"I cannot believe you're already 10 years old! 🎉🎉🎂🎂🌈🌈🦄🦄 🇲🇼🇲🇼."

Earlier this month, Madonna and all six of her children celebrated her 64th birthday on a trip to Sicily.

"Tanti auguri," she captioned a photo where she posed surrounded by her six kids. On her left were Mercy James and David Banda. To her right was son Rocco, 22, and daughter Lourdes, 25, as well as the twins.

In other photos from the fun night, Madonna was seen dancing with David while in another, the twins posed together with their hair jewelry glistening as they looked down, away from the camera.

Four days before Madonna's birthday, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared photos of a beautifully decorated outdoor area where they celebrated son Rocco's 22nd birthday.

"From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco #rocco 🦁🎂🎉🍾♥️," she captioned the photo carousel posted on Instagram.

The first photo showed Madonna and Rocco posing together with musicians behind them. The following slide was a black-and-white shot showing the two holding glasses while in conversation.