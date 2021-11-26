Madonna is mom to sons Rocco, 21, and David, 16, plus daughters Lourdes, 25, Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9

Madonna Says It's 'A Family Affair' as She Celebrates Thanksgiving with 5 of Her Children

Madonna is spending time with her family this holiday season.

The singer, 63, celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday alongside five of her kids: son David, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

Her eldest son, Rocco, 21, whom she also shares with Ritchie, appeared to be missing from the festivities.

"It's a Family affair 💛🍁💛🍂💛 #givingthanks #slyandthefamilystone," she captioned a video documenting her Thanksgiving gathering, which included food, music, dancing and time outdoors.

The "Like a Virgin" artist also documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Mercy playing the piano and a photo of David playing the guitar.

"Giving thanks," she wrote beside each of the posts.

Madonna's posts come hours after the singer blasted Instagram for taking down her photos, which showed her posing on a bed and wearing black lingerie and fishnets with a heart emoji to cover up her left breast.

She previously shared the photos to her account on Wednesday without the emoji but explained in her Thanksgiving post that the company had taken them down due to violations regarding her nipple.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!" she wrote in her post. "Can't a man's nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman's ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny."

Taking aim at the Thanksgiving holiday, the singer added, "Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸♥️❌ #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace."

The last time Madonna's kids made an appearance on her Instagram was in August, when she shared family photos from her 63rd birthday bash.

She called it a "6th-century eXtravaganza," and in one post, she included a family photo in a gallery of snapshots with everyone in different outfits for the occasion, writing, "Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire . ………….. 🍒🍋🍊🍉🍇🍎✝️."

Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her personal and family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after welcoming her youngest two via adoption from Malawi.

"It's inexplicable," she said at the time of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "