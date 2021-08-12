Madonna shared a collection of throwback photos of herself and Rocco together in honor of his milestone birthday

Madonna Celebrates Son Rocco's 21st Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Love You to the Moon and Back'

Madonna is celebrating her eldest son's milestone birthday.

The singer, 62, marked son Rocco's 21st birthday on Wednesday with a sweet Instagram message. Madonna shared a collection of photos of the pair taken over the years, ranging from childhood images to more recent snaps of Rocco.

In the first photo, a black-and-white shot of Madonna and her son, she held Rocco in her arms while the toddler wore a shirt with his name printed on the back. Also included in the tribute were some travel snaps, including one where the mother-son duo sit together on an ATV.

The "Like A Prayer" singer even posted plenty of solo shots of her son plus one sweet photo that showed her smiling while looking at him.

"Happy Birthday Rocco!! 🎉🎂♌️❤️‍🩹💐🎉🎁 🦁," she captioned the post. "We Have Been on many Trips together around the World 🌎🌍🌏 But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my ♥️. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always."

Madonns wishes Rocco a happy birthday Credit: Madonna/Instagram

Plenty of Madonna's famous followers chimed in to wish her son a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday Rocco!!!!!!💯💋," Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar wrote.

Hairstylist Luigi Murenu added, "Happy Birthday Rocco 💖💖💖💖💖, while fashion designer Ricardo Tisci commented with a string of red heart emojis.

Madonna rarely shares photos of her son, who is one of her six children. She is also mom to Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8.

In December 2020, the singer got her very first tattoo in honor of her children and documented the experience on Instagram. Madonna go t he letters "L R D M S E" — the first initials of all six of her kids — inked on the inside of her wrist.