David Banda is one of Madonna's six children

Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda's Sweet 16: 'So Much to Be Grateful for'

Madonna is celebrating a milestone birthday for her son David Banda!

The superstar, 63, shared several photos on Instagram Monday from the family's fêting of David, who turned 16 on Sept. 24.

"Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!! 🏠🎈🎉🎈🎂 💙🙏🏼 #davidbanda," she wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.

In several of the sweet snapshots, Madonna wrapped her arms around David. Other photos from the celebration showed massive balloons that spelled out the teenager's name and an elaborately decorated table.

On Friday, Madonna posted another carousel of throwback photos in celebration of her son's birthday.

"David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human," she wrote in her caption. "Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature?Happy Sweet Sixteen! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤. Im so proud of you!"

David was 13 months old and had pneumonia and malaria when Madonna and ex Guy Ritchie adopted him after his own mother died of childbirth complications.

In addition to David, Madonna is mom to Rocco Ritchie, 21, whom she shares with Ritchie; Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; Mercy, 15, who was adopted from Malawi in 2007; and twins Estere and Stella, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2017.

In August, Madonna celebrated Estere and Stella's 9th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉🧨🧨💃🏿💃🏿🍕🍕🎁🎁❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹🔥🔥," the singer wrote on Instagram at the time. "2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. 🙏🏼. So Grateful to have them in my life. ♥️💙💜💗🖤💛💚💖❣️💕."

At her own birthday part in August, Madonna posed with all six of her children as she celebrated with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and close friends.