The mom of six celebrated her bond with all of her children on Father's Day

Madonna Celebrates Herself on Father's Day, Shares Photos with Each of Her Kids

Madonna made sure to celebrate someone special on Father's Day: herself!

The singer highlighted life as a single mom on Father's Day, sharing photos of herself with each of her six children. She shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon and sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Madonna is also mom to daughters Mercy James,16, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

Madonna captioned each photo, "Happy Father's Day to Me!!" adding three red heart emojis.

In the first photo, she has a hand in Rocco's hair as he smiles shyly and she sticks out her tongue. The second photo is a glam shot of her and Lourdes hugging while wearing all black.

In the third, she channels comfy streetwear while holding hands with David Banda, dressed in a black and white sweatsuit. Madonna can also be seen wearing a colorfully-doodled sweatsuit alongside daughter Mercy and posing sandwiched between her twin girls in another shot.

David Banda recently made headlines while channeling his mom's iconic style, wearing a red and white-stripe dress — a collaboration between Adidas and Gucci that launched earlier this month — at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York City.

In a 2019 British Vogue interview, Madonna said David Banda is "the one I have the most in common with." She added, "I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

Though Madonna occasionally posts photos of her family on social media, she's rarely with all of her children at the same time. Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after welcoming Estere and Stella from Malawi.

"It's inexplicable," Madonna said of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "