"Couple of crazy Bunnies," Madonna wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself celebrating Easter Sunday with an egg-dying party for her kids David Banda, Mercy James, Estere, and Stella

Madonna Dons Bunny Ears and Dyes Eggs with Her Kids for Easter — See the Photos!

Madonna is celebrating Easter with her "crazy bunnies."

The Grammy Award winner, 63, hosted an egg-dying party for Easter Sunday with four of her children, who all matched in colorful fuzzy bunny ears. "Couple of crazy Bunnies," Madonna captioned a video of the festivities set to "Sere" by Spinall and Fireboy DML.

The family went all out for their craft-filled day, using glitter, sequins, jewels, and floral appliqués to create beautiful pieces of Easter art.

Madonna posed for some photos with son David Banda, 16, daughter Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, both 9. "The Easter Bunny says Love First," she wrote with the snapshots on her Instagram Story.

The Madame X artist's daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, and son Rocco Ritchie, 21, did not appear to partake in the Easter family activity.

In January, the whole family got together for a snowy getaway to Saanen, Switzerland. "Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!" Madonna captioned the carousel of photos from the trip.

In a sweet family photo, the pop star cuddled on a couch with her kids. They were also joined by Lourdes' boyfriend Jonathan Puglia and Madonna's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Though Madonna occasionally posts photos of her family on social media, she's rarely with all of her children at the same time. Prior to the ski trip, the last time the entire family got together was in August when she celebrated her 63rd birthday.

Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after welcoming her youngest two children via adoption from Malawi.

"It's inexplicable," Madonna said of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "