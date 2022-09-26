Madonna and Twin Daughters Celebrate Son David Banda's 17th Birthday with Disco Bash: Photos

Madonna went all out to celebrate son David Banda on his 17th birthday!

On Saturday, the Queen of Pop, 64, kicked off celebrations by treating her son — whom, along with son Rocco, she shares with ex Guy Ritchie — to a Harry Styles concert on his actual birthday.

Mother and son had their arms around each other as they swayed and sang along to "Watermelon Sugar" while in the crowd. On Sunday, the "Material Girl" singer shared photos and video from a disco-themed birthday party for David Banda.

"It's time to boogie-oogie-oogie on my 17th," the teen said at the beginning of a video that featured scenes from the bash, while wearing a sparkly green suit jacket and dress pants, paired with a silky black shirt.

The clips also included glimpses at twins Estere and Stella, 10. While one opted for a blue, gold and silver striped dress, the other a sparkly pink cowl-neck dress with a matching pink feather boa and pink bob-cut wig.

Madonna wore her long hair straight and topped with a fedora while she donned a pair of green shorts with fishnets and a silky printed green blouse.

The family danced along a checkered floor in a room decorated with tons of shiny balloons and decorative fringe.

Last month, Madonna threw a wig party celebrating Estere and Stella's 10th birthdays.

"Wiggin Out !!! 🎉🎂🌈🦄👨‍🎤🧑‍🎤💇🏾👩🏻‍🎤 💖," she captioned an Instagram post, sharing scenes from the day, which included a slip-and-slide, an ice cream truck, a magician and lots of dancing.

There were even more photos on her Instagram Story, which showed siblings Mercy James, 16, and David Banda also getting in on the fun. Madonna and her four kids posed together for a family photo, each wearing their own unique wig.