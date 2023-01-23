Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17

Madonna's daughter Mercy enjoyed both dressed up and dressed down celebrations for her 17th birthday

Published on January 23, 2023 05:27 PM
Photo: madonna/Instagram

Madonna's family has gone all out as one of their own celebrates a special milestone.

The pop icon, 64, took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from celebrations for daughter Mercy James' 17th birthday.

"Happy birthday Chifundo," the mom of five wrote alongside the first photo shared on her Instagram Story, showing a balloon arrangement spelling out the teen's name. "We love you!!"

Next, the mother-daughter duo pose for a photo together where Madonna writes, "My precious beautiful talented daughter" and drew a heart.

The "Material Girl" singer then shared a photo of her four youngest kids posing together in front of the balloon arrangement. Dressed in black, twins Estere and Stella, 10, stand on either side of Mercy with David, 17, standing just to the side of them.

Sharing a close-up of the new 17-year-old, whose make-up is done flawlessly as she smiles sweetly, Madonna wrote, "H.B. Mercy James!" adding, "SLAY!" in her own handwriting.

Madonna then shared a video from a more dressed-down birthday celebration in their home, where Mercy is joined by siblings and friends in singing Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" for the publication's Spanish, Italian and French editions this month, Madonna opened up about how growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna — who is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 26, and son Rocco, 22 — explained, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

madonna/Instagram

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest," she continued.

Madonna then noted that what makes her "the happiest" in her role as a mother is seeing how each of her children "has found their creativity."

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she said. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."

