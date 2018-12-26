Madonna Wants Peace on Earth for Christmas as She Celebrates with '4 of Her 6 Unicorns'

Merry Christmas from the Queen of Pop and her “unicorns”!

Madonna shared a photo of herself with four of her six children on Christmas Day during which they were all smiles as they sat on the couch together. The singer, 60, can be seen wearing a black fur hat for the occasion.

“Merry X-mas from Mambo and 4 of her 6 unicorns!” the mother of six captioned the photo. “Sending Much Love 💜💜💜💜💜💜 and many prayers for ☮️ on Earth!”

Included in the photo are David Banda Mwale, 13, Mercy James, 12, and twins Stelle and Estere, 6. Missing are Madonna’s kids from her previous relationships with Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie — Lourdes, 22, and Rocco, 18. (Ritchie is also David’s father.)

The last time Madonna’s kids were all together was this year’s Thanksgiving, which they celebrated in Malawi, the home country of her four youngest.

“What I am Most THANKFUL for!” Madonna captioned the sweet snapshot. “My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.”

“Fame, Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most,” she added, including the hashtags #blessed, #grateful, #children and #family. “Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!”

Madonna, who founded the charity Raising Malawi in 2006, has returned to the nation repeatedly over the years. In July 2016, Madonna and her brood stopped at the orphanages where David and Mercy used to live.

And in July 2017, Madonna, Rocco, David, Mercy and the twins jetted to Malawi for the opening of the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Central Hospital, which Raising Malawi funded.

During this past summer, Madonna and all six kids visited the hospital to celebrate its first anniversary.

“Because of my work and traveling around the world, the things that I do and the places I find myself in, my children are very open-minded about everything, and I’m very proud of that,” Madonna gushed to Vogue Italia in July 2018.

“A lot of people say to me, ‘You must really want your son to be a successful soccer player, your oldest daughter to be a dancer, Rocco to be a painter,’ ” Madonna noted. “And I always say, ‘No, what I want my children to be is loving, compassionate, responsible human beings.’ ”