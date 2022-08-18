Madonna Celebrates Her Birthday in Sicily with All Six of Her Kids in Surrealism-Themed Party

Madonna was surrounded by her loved ones as she celebrated her 64th birthday!

The "Material Girl" singer shared more photos from her birthday trip to Sicily with both family and friends on Instagram. And while thus far, only twins Estere and Stella, 9, had appeared in the celebratory shots, new photos show all of Madonna's children joined her for the special occasion.

"Tanti auguri," she captioned a photo where she poses surrounded by her six kids. On her left are Mercy James and David Banda, both 16. To her right is son Rocco, who turned 22 earlier this week, and daughter Lourdes, as well as the twins.

In other photos from the fun night, Madonna can be seen dancing with David while in another, the twins pose together with their hair jewelry glistening as they look down, away from the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Earlier this week, Estere and Stella posed with the "Papa Don't Preach" singer, as she kicked off her celebrations abroad.

"Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out.

Among the photos was a sweet shot of her with the twins, dressed in matching white and blue printed dresses. While Madonna paired her look with a fedora-styled hat, the girls opted for simple headbands.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Madonna/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Madonna/Instagram

While talking to PEOPLE in May about Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones' release, Madonna looked forward to another special birthday, noting she celebrated last year in Italy.

"I always have to do something special and unique on my birthday and go somewhere that I've never been before and create a magical experience, not only for myself and my children, but for my friends," she said at the time.

"So I'm still hashing that one out. It's between two places, but I don't want to say where because I don't want to jinx myself — and I also don't want everybody to go there and get a hotel room!" she joked.

While keeping the plans under wraps, Madonna promised that like with so much of her career, "I'll take everyone on the journey with me."