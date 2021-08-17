Madonna Poses with All 6 Kids at Birthday Party While Celebrating with Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna is mom to sons Rocco, 21, and David, 15, plus daughters Lourdes, 24, Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, who turn 9 this month

Madonna's birthday bash was a family affair.

The pop star celebrated her 63rd birthday with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, close friends and her six kids, sharing photos from the get-together on Instagram Monday.

She called it a "6th century eXtravaganza," and in one post Tuesday, she included a family photo in a gallery of snapshots with everyone in different outfits for the occasion, writing, "Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire . ………….. 🍒🍋🍊🍉🍇🍎✝️."

Madonna is mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 15, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, who turn 9 this month.

As part of her birthday celebrations, Madonna announced that her birthday wish is for friends and fans to adopt a bed at Malawi's Mercy James Centre hospital to ensure that sick or injured children can receive needed care in the African country.

The celebration comes ahead of the release of her MADAME X documentary film, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ Oct. 8.

Her birthday festivities also come as she announced a collaboration with Warner Music Group, which will now be responsible for her entire recorded music catalog as Warner Chappel Music will administer her songwriting work.

"Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration," Madonna said in a press release about the partnership. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalog from the last 40 years."

Back in 2017, Madonna offered fans a rare look into her personal and family life for a PEOPLE cover story, months after welcoming her youngest two via adoption from Malawi.

"It's inexplicable," she said at the time of what drew her to her children. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she recalled at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "