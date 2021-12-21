Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Announces Her Son Was Born Stillborn at 37 Weeks: 'No Deeper Pain'

The MTV star announced on Instagram that her and Ish Soto's son, Elliot Angel, was born still on Dec. 12

Maddison Hausburg and husband Ish Soto are mourning the death of their son.

On Tuesday, the Siesta Key star, 27, announced on Instagram that she and Soto's baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, had died. Hausburg delivered Elliot stillborn at 37 weeks on Dec. 12.

"Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," the reality star writes alongside a photo of the memento. "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child."

"Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime," she continues the heart-wrenching post. "I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot ❤️👼"

Soto, who is a former producer of the MTV reality series, also shared an emotional post on his Instagram, in which he called the death of his son "the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."

"The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days," he writes. "I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion."

The couple, who tied the knot in October, first announced their pregnancy news to PEOPLE in August.

"We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1. We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them," they said at the time.

The couple's relationship was a focal point last season on Siesta Key, with Hausburg initially forced to defend their 20-year age gap to friends and family. But her loved ones eventually warmed up to the relationship, and during the season finale, her dad gave them his blessing to move to Los Angeles and buy a home together.