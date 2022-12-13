Madisson Hausburg Remembers 'Perfect Baby Boy' Elliot One Year After Stillbirth: 'Greatest Gift'

Madisson Hausburg is remembering her baby boy one year after he was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the Siesta Key star, 28, opened up about her love for son Elliot alongside a black-and-white photo where she holds him and tearfully looks at him with husband Ish Soto.

"I keep writing and rewriting this caption, but nothing I say could ever possibly convey the love I have for my sweet Elliot. This perfect baby boy made me a mom. He will forever be the greatest gift of my life," Hausburg wrote.

"There is so little I remember from this past year…but I remember meeting you and holding you like it was yesterday. Your love was the strongest thing I have ever felt in my life. I will always love you with all of my heart, Tiny. I can't wait to see you again someday. Happy first birthday Elliot Angel ❤️."

Hausberg and her husband first shared the heartbreaking news of her son's stillbirth on Dec. 21, 2021.

"Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," the reality star wrote alongside a photo of the memento. "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child."

"Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime," she continued the heart-wrenching post. "I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot ❤️👼"

In April, Hausburg penned an emotional and candid message on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a picture of a negative pregnancy test, "Trying to conceive is hard. After Elliot died, the only hope I had left in my heart was to have a living baby someday."

Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

"Seeing this negative result again…and again…re-breaks my heart all over," she continued. "We got pregnant with Elliot on the first try, so this is incredibly difficult and confusing and frustrating. I really let myself get my hopes up this time. I feel utterly defeated."

In a separate piece of text on the same Story, the reality television personality wrote, "Please refrain from telling me to 'relax and just let it happen' because 1. I promise I have already heard it 100000000 times."

"2. Telling someone to relax doesn't actually make them relax," she continued. "It just makes them feel bad for not being relaxed on top of everything else. 3. That's literally not how it works."